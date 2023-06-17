WAA: Orange County June Community Service

Volunteers are needed for a community service event at the Orange County Rescue Mission. The O.C. Rescue Mission helps individuals overcome the cycle of homelessness and become self-sufficient contributors to their community. Housing is provided for at-risk adults and teens in a safe, structured, and life transforming environment. They receive individual and family counseling, receive daily chores, and receive academic and/or employment guidance. Assistance is also available to Veterans needing housing and a helping hand.

What will we do?

Collect canned food & dry goods, or travel-size hygiene items

Assemble food boxes for homeless prevention efforts

Assemble hygiene for outreach efforts

View this clip to learn more about volunteering at the Orange County Rescue Mission. The Rescue Mission is requesting a list of volunteers by Monday, June 12. Please email Gordon Heller to register.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.