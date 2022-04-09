WAA: Orange County Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 2.

Enjoy a special presentation: SoMa Wine Tasting

Featuring: Peter Hartman ’69 and Jim Harker ’70, owners and operators of SoMa Cellars.

Fellow UW alumni Peter Hartman and Jim Harker will conduct a wine tasting accompanied by Antonello cuisine as they regale you with stories of the winemaking experience. It will be an event not to be missed.

A plated meal and wine tasting is included. A cash bar will be available for other beverage selections.

Program Schedule

5:30 p.m. — Check-in

6 p.m. — Program begins

About the Speakers

Peter Hartman ’69 and Jim Harker ’70 are lifelong friends from Janesville, Wisconsin. They both gravitated to the wine scene in California, where they founded SoMa Cellars and now produce outstanding wines from the finest vineyards in California and Bordeaux.

Awards

We are pleased to honor Badger of the Year recipient Jeff Stier MS’76, PhD’78.

Badger of the Year honorees are selected based on leadership in their professions, service in their communities, and/or contributions to volunteer organizations.

Additional Information

The WAA: Orange County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.