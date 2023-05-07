Orange County Chapter’s Crazylegs Run/Walk

The OC Badgers will once again sponsor Crazylegs World Run/Walk in the beautiful Newport Beach Back Bay. Team CLOC has taken Orange County by storm since 2010. You’ll feel just like you’re running in Madison alongside the rest of Badger nation.

To RSVP, just email ocbadgers@gmail.com and let us know which race you will be participating in — the 8K Run or 2-Mile Walk. Feel free to email questions as well.

There is no registration fee, but a donation container will be available for participants to donate to UW athletics.

Registration

Begins at 10 a.m. The race will start after everyone has registered. A registration table will be set up in the parking lot on Back Bay Drive.

Parking

Free in the lot on Back Bay Drive: after the intersection of San Joaquin Hills and Back Bay Drive, turn right. The lot is located 0.4 miles into the Back Bay on Back Bay Drive on your left. If the parking lot is full, you can park nearby on San Joaquin Hills Road and walk to the start. Allow yourself 15 to 30 minutes to find parking and possibly walk 0.5 miles to start (if the parking lot is full).

Course Description

It is an overlapped out-and-back course. From the start line, you will head northeast, adjacent to the parking lot on Back Bay Drive. One mile into the course is the turnaround for the 2-Mile Walk. After a slight climb and the highest point of the course, at about 3K, you will make a left on East Bluff Drive. At 3.5K, you will make another left onto the Jamboree Bike Path. The 8K turnaround is located directly below the eastern far edge of the Jamboree Road overpass. The finish is located just past the start on an asphalt patch that overlooks the Back Bay.