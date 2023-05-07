OC Badgers Crazy Legs World Run/Walk

Let us know which race you will be participating in – the 8K Run or 2 Mile Walk.

There is no registration fee, but a donation container will be available for participants to donate to UW Athletics. Please register by May 4.

Parking is free in the lot on Back Bay Drive; after the intersection of San Joaquin Hills and Back Bay Drive, turn right. The lot is located 0.4 miles into the Back Bay on Back Bay Drive on your left. If the parking lot is full, you can park nearby on San Joaquin Hills Rd and walk to the start. Allow yourself 15 to 30 minutes to find parking and possible walk 0.5 miles to start (if parking lot is full).

Registration begins at 10 a.m., Race start to follow after everyone has registered. A registration table will be set up in the parking lot on Back Bay Drive.

If you need help the day of, call 949-636-5042.

Course Description

It is an overlapped out-and-back course that starts running North East adjacent to parking lot on Back Bay Drive. One mile into the 8K Run / 2 Mile Walk is the turnaround for the 2 Mile Walk. After a slight climb and the highest point of the course, at about 3K, you make a Left on East Bluff Drive. At 3.5K you make another Left onto the Jamboree Bike Path. The 8K turnaround is located directly below the Eastern far edge of the Jamboree Road overpass. The finish is located just past the Start on an asphalt patch that overlooks the Back Bay.