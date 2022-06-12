Cheesehead Golf Fundraiser

Get ready for a bigger, better Cheesehead Classic! This is the 25th edition of the WAA: Orange County Chapter’s annual golf tournament and scholarship fundraiser, and to celebrate this milestone, we’ve punched up the event with more golf, games, prizes, auction items, and a classic Wisconsin tailgate — all at the beautiful Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Aliso Viejo. Golfers of all skill levels and non-golfers are all welcome to participate in the fun, competition, and party!

This year’s event will include:

Scramble golfing

Wisconsin tailgate with brats and Wisconsin beer

Live band

A helicopter golf-ball drop

Putting contest

Lawn games

Course contests

Raffle

Silent auctions

Awards

Course hosts Matt ’99 and Heather ’00 Davenport, former UW placekicker and soccer player

You won’t want to miss this year’s event! Plus, all proceeds will go to our chapter scholarship — which has helped more than 150 Badgers from Orange County afford the cost of out-of-state tuition at UW–Madison.

Cost

$195 per person includes green fees, cart, range balls, coffee, breakfast snack, tailgate, and awards

$700 for a foursome

$25 per person for tailgate for any non-golfers

Golf-ball drop, silent auction, contests, and raffles are extra.