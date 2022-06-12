25th Annual Cheesehead Classic Golf Fundraiser

Get ready for a bigger, better Cheesehead Classic! This is the 25th edition of the WAA: Orange County Chapter’s annual golf tournament and scholarship fundraiser, and to celebrate this milestone, we’ve punched up the event with more golf, games, prizes, auction items, and a classic Wisconsin tailgate — all at the beautiful Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Golfers of all skill levels are welcome to participate in scramble golfing. Not a golfer? You don’t have to swing a club to join in the fun – come to our big tailgate bash! And don’t forget to enter in our helicopter golf ball drop!

This year’s event will include:

Scramble golfing

Wisconsin tailgate with brats, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, WI cheese, custard, and a complimentary WI beer

Live band

A helicopter golf-ball drop

Putting contest

Driving range contest

Lawn games

Course contests

Raffle

Silent auctions

Awards

Course hosts Matt ’99 and Heather ’00 Davenport, former UW placekicker and soccer captain

You won’t want to miss this year’s event! Plus, all proceeds will go to our chapter scholarship — which has helped more than 150 Badgers from Orange County afford the cost of out-of-state tuition at UW–Madison.

Cost

$195 per person includes green fees, cart, range balls, coffee, breakfast snack, tailgate, and contests

per person includes green fees, cart, range balls, coffee, breakfast snack, tailgate, and contests $700 for a foursome – an $80 discount!

for a foursome – an $80 discount! $25 per person for tailgate for any non-golfers – includes all games and contests!

per person for tailgate for any non-golfers – includes all games and contests! $250 for a hole or tee sponsorship

Schedule