Bash Before the Clash

Time TBD

The Badgers take on Ohio State on Saturday, September 24, game time TBD. Join us for our 22nd annual Bash Before the Clash, held at our game watch headquarters, Original Pizza Bar & Grill! Tickets are $15 pay in advance or $20 at the door (per person) and include brats, kraut, onions, potato salad, beans, condiments, soda, coffee/tea, tax and gratuity!

Plus, there will be games, prizes, and drawings!

Pay with cash, Venmo, or a check made out to UW Alumni Club of OC. RSVP to ocbadgers@gmail.com

September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
12:30-3:30 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill
3100 Irvine Avenue
Newport Beach, CA
COST
$15 in advance$20 at the door
