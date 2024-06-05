Norwegian Fjords and Midnight Sun

Get set for an amazing adventure in Norway, one of the world’s most beautiful countries! On this nine-night, small group journey, delight in first-class stays in cosmopolitan Oslo, enchanting Bergen, and far northern Tromsø above the Arctic Circle. Like a little bit of heaven on earth, Norway’s sublime landscapes of lush fjords and snowcapped mountains will take your breath away. Thrill to spectacular scenery on the famed Flåm and Bergen Railways, and cruise through the pristine, glacier-carved Aurlandsfjord. You’ll also experience the phenomenon of the midnight sun, northern Norway’s endlessly golden summer sky! Delve into fascinating facets of Norwegian history and culture, including skiing, seafaring, the impressive art of Edvard Munch, and the Hanseatic heritage of Bergen’s colorful wharf, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Plus, discover what life above the Arctic Circle is like as you visit a dogsledding kennel, learn about the traditions of the indigenous Sami people and tour a botanical garden. Includes expert guides, enlightening lectures and a generous meal plan.