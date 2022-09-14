Skip Navigation
Northern lights

2022 Northern Lights and the Wildlife of Northern Manitoba

Venture with us into the vast Canadian north — a remote tundra teeming with glacial landforms, boreal forest, and beautiful wilderness — accessible only by plane or boat. The destination: a supremely outfitted lodge that will be home base amidst days filled with wildlife spotting and outdoor adventures, and evenings featuring delicious dinners followed by opportunities to watch for the northern lights. Northern Manitoba is considered to be one of the best places in the world to view this phenomenon, and fall is the best time to comfortably view the aurora borealis and experience the other wonders of this extraordinary region.

Discover the uniqueness of the area during guided interpretive tours focusing on wildlife, botany, and geography, and learn about local plant life the First Nations people used for food and medicines.

At the lodge, take advantage of leisure activities like hiking, fishing, and kayaking or canoeing, or join optional excursions to further explore the area.

Wednesday, Sep. 14
WHEN
September 14-19, 2022
STARTING PRICE
$6,995
TOUR OPERATOR(S)
Orbridge
