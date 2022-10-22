Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Purdue – Northeast Ohio Game Watch

Join us at Winking Lizard Independence to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!

October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Winking Lizard Independence
6111 Quarry Lane
Independence, OH
View Map and Event Details
Winking Lizard Independence
6111 Quarry Lane
Independence, OH
October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Winking Lizard Independence
6111 Quarry Lane
Independence, OH
View Map and Event Details

Related Events