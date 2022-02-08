Northeast Ohio Chapter Gathering at Top Golf

Join fellow Badgers for a fun evening of mingling at Top Golf in Independence! Come show off your golf swing or to simply enjoy being in the company of fellow Badgers! UW Basketball will also be playing Michigan State at 7 p.m. Attendance cost will be $10 (a portion of the proceeds will support our local chapter scholarship program). Please RSVP so we can reserve enough bays and space for all. Registration deadline is Monday, February 7th.

The WAA: Northeast Ohio Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.