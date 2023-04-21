Skip Navigation
WAA: North Texas Chapter April Social

Join your fellow Badgers at Chicken N Pickle in Grapevine for a night full of laughs, great conversation, and fun. We look forward to seeing you at the North Texas Chapter’s first social event of 2023!

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

April 21, 2023
WHEN
April 21, 2023
7-10 p.m.
WHERE
Chicken N Pickle
4600 Merlot Avenue
Grapevine, TX
Chicken N Pickle
4600 Merlot Avenue
Grapevine, TX
