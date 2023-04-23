New Orleans: The African American Experience

Take an inspiring journey and discover the living history of the African American experience that resonates deeply in this charismatic city. Over five nights, past, present, and future come alive as you visit the Whitney Plantation, a museum focused entirely on the lives of enslaved people; admire works by rising, socially conscious artists at a warehouse gallery; and witness the uplifting resolve of young New Orleanians learning life-changing skills. Visit a fascinating array of museums that showcases the region’s Black history and culture. You’ll also tour Tremé, the nation’s oldest African American neighborhood; Bayou Road, a historic community of Black-owned businesses; and the romantic French Quarter. Embrace the joyful spirit of New Orleans, where life is lived to the fullest, as you savor its stellar Cajun and Creole cuisine, learn tips at a culinary-school demonstration and enjoy live jazz! This small-group experience features a first-class hotel in the French Quarter, enrichment from local guides and lecturers, and a professional travel director.

