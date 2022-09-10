Join us at Old Angle Tavern to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!
Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Northeast Ohio Game Watch
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Old Angle TavernView Map and Event Details
1848 W 25th Street
Cleveland, OH
1848 W 25th Street
Cleveland, OH
