Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Northeast Ohio Game Watch

Join us at Old Angle Tavern to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!

September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
3:30-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Old Angle Tavern
1848 W 25th Street
Cleveland, OH
View Map and Event Details
Old Angle Tavern
1848 W 25th Street
Cleveland, OH
