WAA: Northeast Ohio Chapter Student Send-off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

$5 for new and returning students and $10 for their families and other guests.

Register by August 3.

Additional Information

The WAA: Northeast Ohio Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

August 7, 2022
WHEN
August 7, 2022
3-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Student Send-off Celebration
7525 Pinecrest Lane
Glenwillow
View Map and Event Details
COST

See description for details

HOST(S)
WAA: Northeast Ohio Chapter
