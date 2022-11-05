Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Iowa – Motor City Game Watch

Join us at The Sports Bar Westside to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Terrapins!

November 5, 2022
WHEN
November 5, 2022
12-2:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
The Sports Bar Westside
5510 Jackson Road
Ann Arbor, MI
HOST(S)
WAA: Motor City Chapter
