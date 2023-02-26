Skip Navigation

WAA: Motor City Badgers Wisconsin at Michigan Basketball Game

Sick of Hunter Dickinson trash-talking Wisconsin? Want to watch the Badgers beat Michigan on their own court surrounded by Wisconsin Alumni? Come pregame at Connor O’Neills, then cheer on the Badgers at the Crisler Center with the Motor City Badgers!

We have just 16 tickets available, so register now!

Pregame

The pre game will start at noon at Conor O’Neill’s and then the basketball game starts at 2pm!

Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub
318 S. Main St.
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

The WAA: Motor City Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

February 26, 2023
WHEN
February 26, 2023
2-5 p.m. EST
WHERE
Crisler Center
333 E Stadium Blvd
Ann Arbor
View Map and Venue Details
COST

$32

HOST(S)
WAA: Motor City Chapter
