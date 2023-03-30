WAA: Motor City Badgers Chapter Trivia Night

Come out for a fun night of bar trivia and get to know some other Badgers in the area! Look forward to a night of socializing, fun facts, and seasonal meads & ciders. The event will feature two rounds of Sporcle Live trivia at Bløm Meadworks.

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Motor City Badgers Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.