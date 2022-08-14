WAA: Motor City Chapter Student Send-off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

All incoming students and their families are invited to stop by any time between 4–7 p.m. Pick up a “New Badger” yard sign to proudly display in your yard or front window, meet fellow incoming students, participate in a bag toss challenge to win Badger swag, enjoy an ice cream treat and more. Be sure to indicate if any family members are joining you. All incoming students who attend in person, will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win additional scholarship funds. (1) $500 scholarship and (2) $250 scholarships will be awarded.

Register by August 14.

Additional Information

The WAA: Motor City Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.