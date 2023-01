Join us Saturday, February 4th at 7pm to support the Badger Men’s Hockey team as they take on the Wolverines at Yost Arena. Tickets are electronic and will be transferred to you prior to the game. We have 16 tickets available. Preregistration is required.

Pre-game Event: We’d love to see you at 5 p.m. at Conor O’Neill’s (318 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104) for a pre-game get-together!