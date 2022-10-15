Badger HUDDLE: Badgers vs. Michigan State

Celebrate the Wisconsin way before this Big Ten clash. The BADGER HUDDLE® is the official UW tailgate — with food, fun, and festivities. When the Badgers are away, this is where fans come to play.

HUDDLE Starts 3 hours prior to kickoff; Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 or 4:00pm EDT

BADGER HUDDLE Highlights

Wisconsin-style menu with beer and soft drinks

Fun for all ages

Special appearances by Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad, and other special UW guests

Day-of-Game Packages

Add to the excitement by getting a Day-of-Game Package that includes:

BADGER HUDDLE tailgate ticket

Game ticket in the Wisconsin-designated area of the visitor section

Cost

Tailgate only: $60/adult $55/child 12 and under

Day-of-Game Package: $125/adult $120/child 12 and under



All proceeds will benefit the Motor City Badgers scholarship fund.

Ticket Deadlines

9/14 – Deadline to purchase Day-of-Game packages (Admission to Badger HUDDLE Tailgate + one game ticket in Badger fan section).

10/3 – Deadline to purchase HUDDLE-only tickets.

Stadium Policies

To allow for a safe and speedy entrance into Spartan Stadium, please review the stadium’s carry-in policy.

Michigan State University is committed to meeting the needs of persons with disabilities. Learn about their facilities accessibility policy.

Parking

There are many options for parking in and around Spartan Stadium.

In the event you need to cancel your BADGER HUDDLE or Day-of-Game Package purchase, please review WAA’s cancellation policy.

The WAA: Motor City Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call. We will also ask Badger fans to follow all applicable Spartan Stadium COVID policies.