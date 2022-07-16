WAA: Motor City Badgers Chapter Annual Golf Event

Come one, come all for an afternoon of golf, dinner, and alumni fellowship. Enjoy some post-pandemic outdoor fun with your fellow Badger alumni at a beautiful golf course and restaurant that is centrally located in Livonia, MI, just a few miles east of I-275 off the Seven Mile exit. Bring your spouse, adult children, or friends to play 18 holes of golf with a cart. Dinner at the club restaurant will follow. Pay for your green fee and cart at the clubhouse when you arrive. There is plenty of parking. Fox Creek Golf Course is located at 36000 W. Seven Mile Road in Livonia, MI. The clubhouse phone number is 248-471-3400. Cost of dinner is paid by each person in the restaurant.

The WAA: Motor City Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.