WAA: Motor City Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!



Those who would prefer to attend virtually will be able to do so for $10 rather than paying full price for the in-person event. Registration is required to access the virtual event.

Register by April 15.

About the program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Educating the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs at UW–Madison

Featuring:

Dan Olszewski ’87, MBA, director of the Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship at the Wisconsin School of Business

The number of UW students taking entrepreneurship classes has grown by more than five times in recent years. Recent graduates have launched successful ventures across the world in a wide range of industries. Learn how the UW is teaching the entrepreneurial mindset and helping students achieve their startup ambitions.

Kick off the evening with some of Atwater’s famous salted pretzels with house-made beer cheese dip and Atwater mustard. Then enjoy a buffet featuring an all-American burger bar, grilled chicken breasts, and Vanilla Java Porter pulled pork. Beyond Burgers can be substituted for an additional $3 per person. House garden salad and French fries are included. A cash bar will be available, featuring many of Atwater’s own beers brewed right in Detroit.

Cost

$49 per person

$39 for 2017–21 grads

$10 for virtual attendance

Program schedule

4 p.m. — Check-in

5 p.m. — Buffet is served

6 p.m. — Program starts

7 p.m. — Event concludes

About the speaker

Dan Olszewski ’87, MBA is the Director of the Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship at the Wisconsin School of Business. Over the past 16 years, he has taught thousands of students and is the recipient of various school-wide teaching awards. Prior to joining the UW, Olszewski was CEO and chairman of Parts Now!, an imaging supplies company. During his tenure, revenues increased from $26 million to more than $400 million from the organic growth of Parts Now! and the acquisition of Katun Corp. With the assistance of private equity sponsors, he led the successful buyout of the founder in 1999. Olszewski currently serves on the board of First Business Financial Services and the National Guardian Life Insurance Company. He has previously served on the board of various startups, mid-sized businesses, and non-profits.

The WAA: Motor City Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.