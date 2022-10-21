2022 Morocco: Land of Enchantment

Morocco’s cultural richness and historic legacy are yours to enjoy on this journey featuring stays in Marrakech and Rabat. Immerse yourself in the long-standing traditions and evocative treasures of ancient Morocco — from minarets and fortresses to surreal landscapes and humming markets.

Begin with six nights in Marrakech where we’ll visit the subtropical Jardin Majorelle and explore the vibrant souks and a centuries-old square filled with storytellers and musicians. Witness the dazzling Bahia Palace and Koutoubia Mosque, towering above the medina. Then, delve into Morocco’s authentic culture during a calligraphy lesson and culinary tour. Venture outside the city to the beautiful Atlas Mountains to share tea with a welcoming Berber family and learn about their life. Cap off your adventure in Rabat, home to the impressive Royal Palace. Next, enjoy a visit to Casablanca to witness its brilliant architecture. Don’t miss the opportunity to take in the Hassan II Mosque, a spectacular minaret with a richly decorated interior. This small-group adventure with alumni and friends features deluxe hotels and a generous meal program featuring wine with dinner.