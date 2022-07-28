WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

A new crop of Milwaukee-area students is headed to UW–Madison, and it’s time to get their college experience started right! Join us for a big Student Send-Off Celebration with new and returning UW students, their families, and alumni from our area. Enjoy a complete picnic-style dinner with entrée, sides, beverage, and dessert. Students in attendance will have a chance to win one of two $500 scholarships in addition to Badger-related door prizes. Play games such as bags, ladder ball, and bocce ball until dinner is served, and enjoy a sing-along with the UW Alumni Band. Ample parking is available along both sides of the parkway.

Register by July 23.

Additional Information

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.