WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Golf Outing

It’s that time of year again! The Wisconsin Alumni Association Milwaukee Chapter is proud to invite you to participate in our 7th Annual Golf Outing. All Friends and Family of Alumni are invited to play in this year’s scramble!

Registration 7 a.m. | Shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The registration fee is $500 per foursome or $125 per individual. This includes:

18 holes with a cart, on course beverages compliments of our Chapter Sponsor, silent auction, raffle prizes from our sponsors, and more!

Lunch provided

Prizes for Low Group Scramble Score, Hole Contests, Putting Contest, 50/50 Raffle and other raffle prizes to be awarded after golf in the registration area

Sponsorship levels

Chapter Sponsor: $5,000 Your logo/business name on all Milwaukee chapter e-news, social media, and chapter webpage Social Media Posts Before, During, After Event Day Recognition Large Sign on the Course Complimentary Foursome

Scholarship Sponsor: $3,000 Your logo/business name on all Milwaukee chapter e-news and social media Social Media Posts Before, During, After Event Day Recognition Large Sign on the Course Complimentary Foursome

Varsity Sponsor: $1,250 Lunch, Gift Bag or Putting Contest Sponsorship Social Media Posts Before, During, After Large Sign on the Course Complimentary Foursome

Gold Sponsor: $750 Social Media Posts Before, During, After 2 Hole Sponsor Signs on the course ½ off Foursome = $200 for four golfers

Silver Sponsor: $500 Social Media Posts After Event 1 Hole Sponsor Sign on the course

Bronze Sponsor: $250 Social Media Posts After Event

Friend: $100

All sponsors receive event recognition in our e-news and on our website!

If you or your company would like to be a sponsor, or either make a monetary or prize donation, please contact Bob Rooney ’73.

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.