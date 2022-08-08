WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Golf Outing

The Milwaukee Chapter is proud to invite you to participate in our sixth annual Golf Outing. All skill levels are welcome to play in the scramble!

The event costs $100 per golfer, however some sponsorship levels include complimentary golf.

Includes:

18 holes with a cart

On-course beverages compliments of our Chapter Sponsor

Silent auction

Event Details:

Registration: $100 per golfer

Sponsorship Levels: (please include all of the amenities for each level from the attached flyer)

Chapter Sponsor: $5,000

Scholarship Sponsor: $3,000

Varsity Sponsor: $1,000

Gold Sponsor: $500

Silver Sponsor: $250

Bronze Sponsor: $100

A special thank you to our Chapter Sponsor!