Skip Navigation

WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Golf Outing

The Milwaukee Chapter is proud to invite you to participate in our sixth annual Golf Outing. All skill levels are welcome to play in the scramble!

The event costs $100 per golfer, however some sponsorship levels include complimentary golf.

Includes:

  • 18 holes with a cart
  • On-course beverages compliments of our Chapter Sponsor
  • Silent auction

Event Details:

  • Registration: $100 per golfer
  • Sponsorship Levels: (please include all of the amenities for each level from the attached flyer)
  • Chapter Sponsor: $5,000
  • Scholarship Sponsor: $3,000
  • Varsity Sponsor: $1,000
  • Gold Sponsor: $500
  • Silver Sponsor: $250
  • Bronze Sponsor: $100

A special thank you to our Chapter Sponsor!

Molson Coors Logo
August 8, 2022
WHEN
August 8, 2022
9 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Silver Spring Golf Club
N56W21318 Silver Spring Drive
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST

$100

HOST(S)
WAA: Milwaukee Chapter
Silver Spring Golf Club
N56W21318 Silver Spring Drive
Menomonee Falls, WI
August 8, 2022
WHEN
August 8, 2022
9 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Silver Spring Golf Club
N56W21318 Silver Spring Drive
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST

$100

HOST(S)
WAA: Milwaukee Chapter

Upcoming Events

May 17

WAA: Brown County Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

Chapters
The Woods Golf Club
Green Bay, WI