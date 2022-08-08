WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Golf Outing

The Milwaukee Chapter is proud to invite you to participate in our sixth annual Golf Outing. All skill levels are welcome to play in the scramble!
The event costs $100 per golfer, however some sponsorship levels include complimentary golf.
Includes:
- 18 holes with a cart
- On-course beverages compliments of our Chapter Sponsor
- Silent auction
Event Details:
- Registration: $100 per golfer
- Sponsorship Levels: (please include all of the amenities for each level from the attached flyer)
- Chapter Sponsor: $5,000
- Scholarship Sponsor: $3,000
- Varsity Sponsor: $1,000
- Gold Sponsor: $500
- Silver Sponsor: $250
- Bronze Sponsor: $100
A special thank you to our Chapter Sponsor!