WAA: Mile High Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Please join in celebrating your fellow incoming and returning Badger students at the WAA: Mile High Chapter Student Send-Off. This is a terrific opportunity to meet and/or reconnect with your fellow Colorado Badgers before the 2022 Fall Semester. We strongly encourage parents and family of students to join as well! Attendance for registrants is free, and complimentary food – including cheese curds, mini brats, and burger sliders – will be served. Be sure to bring your badger wear and plenty of spirit!

Register by August 17.

Additional Information

The WAA: Mile High Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.