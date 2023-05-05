WAA: Mile High Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen! The cost is $45 per person or $35 for recent graduates.

Register by May 3.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Here’s To Brew: The Past, Present, and Future of Brewing Beer

Featuring:

Robin Shepard, associate professor in the Department of Life Sciences Communication and assistant dean for UW–Madison’s Division of Cooperative Extension

Dr. Shepard will discuss Wisconsin’s brewing history and the modern craft beer movement.

The evening will include prize drawings to benefit the Mile High Chapter’s scholarship fund.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served. All attendees will receive a drink ticket for the first beverage. A cash bar serving beer will be available.

Program Schedule

5 p.m. Check-in and cocktail hour 6 p.m. Welcome and presentation of Badger of the Year award 6:30 p.m. Program begins 7:30 p.m. Drawings 8:30 p.m. Event concludes

About the Speaker

Robin Shepard is an associate professor in the Department of Life Sciences Communication and assistant dean for UW–Madison’s Division of Cooperative Extension. A passionate homebrewer and beer historian, he is perhaps most well-known for his historic brewery walks in Madison and his presentations about Wisconsin’s most iconic beverage. In 2006, he received the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s award for Outstanding Outreach and Teaching for his informative and often entertaining look at the culture of beer. He’s also a three-time winner of awards from the North American Guild of Beer Writers. He is currently working on his fourth book on the history of brewing in Madison and Dane County.

Awards

We are pleased to honor Badger of the Year recipient [NAME/s].

Badger of the Year honorees are selected based on leadership in their professions, service in their communities, and/or contributions to volunteer organizations.

Additional Information

Grandma’s House offers plenty of free on-street parking with no time restrictions past 6 p.m. and shares a 35-space parking lot with Corvus Coffee next door.

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Mile High Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.