Social Events Illustration

WAA: Mile High Chapter Day of the Badger Happy Hour

Celebrate being a Badger with your fellow Mile High Badgers! Join us for a Day of the Badger Happy Hour at Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern. Wally’s happy hour special include $5 wells and house wines, and $6 half-liter drafts.

This is a great opportunity to meet and socialize with fellow alumni, support our chapter scholarship program, and maybe even score some Badger swag. Celebrate what you love about being a Badger and help us support more future UW students from Colorado!

The WAA: Mile High Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

HOST(S)
WAA: Mile High Chapter
Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern
1417 Market Street
Denver, CO
HOST(S)
WAA: Mile High Chapter

