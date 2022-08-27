Join fans of all the Big Ten alumni groups in Colorado as we march around lower downtown Denver for Charity! The pre-registration cost to participate is $10 per person (plus $2 processing fee) and includes a free koozie and access to drink specials at each bar. Register on this website prior to August 27. Registrations the day-of the event increase to $15, with cash payment preferred.
WAA: Mile High Chapter Big Ten Charity Social
August 27, 2022
WHEN
August 27, 2022
11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. MDT
WHERE
Icehouse TavernView Map and Event Details
1801 Wynkoop St #150
Denver, CO
1801 Wynkoop St #150
Denver, CO
COST
See description for details
HOST(S)
WAA: Mile High Chapter
