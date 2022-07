The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from Mexico.

We will have a Zoom meeting to talk about student life at the UW and in Madison

Register by August 4.