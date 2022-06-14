Meet Chancellor Mnookin

On August 4, Jennifer L. Mnookin will become the 30th leader of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Who is she and what excites her about Wisconsin? How have her experiences prepared her for this role? What is her vision for UW–Madison and how will she lead the university forward?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with the incoming chancellor. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Jennifer L. Mnookin, JD, PhD, is the Ralph and Shirley Shapiro Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She has been a member of the UCLA School of Law faculty since 2005, serving as vice dean for faculty and research in 2007–09, vice dean for faculty recruitment and intellectual life in 2012–13, and dean since 2015. She has led new programs in human rights, criminal justice, and immigration as well as expanded clinical opportunities in areas ranging from veterans’ needs to documentary filmmaking. Mnookin is the founder and faculty codirector of the Program on Understanding Law, Science & Evidence (PULSE) at UCLA Law. She is a coauthor of two major treatises on evidence: The New Wigmore: A Treatise on Evidence — Expert Evidence and Modern Scientific Evidence The Law and Science of Expert Testimony. She has published extensively on issues relating to forensic science. She was elected to the American Law Institute in 2011 and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2020. In 2022, she was selected as the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

A recording and recap of the livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

This event is hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association®.