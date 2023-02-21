Meet Coach Fickell

From Buckeyes to Bearcats to Badgers, Luke Fickell has made his reputation as one of the leading football coaches in the country. What inspired him to make the leap from Ohio to Wisconsin? How have his experiences as a player informed his approach as a coach? How did he transform the University of Cincinnati’s football program — and what are his plans for the Badgers?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with UW–Madison’s new head football coach. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Speaker

Luke Fickell is UW–Madison’s 31st head football coach. He previously served as head coach for the University of Cincinnati’s football program for six seasons, during which he emerged as one of the nation’s top coaches and positioned Cincinnati football as an elite program capable of consistently contending for championships. Prior to this, Fickell was part of nine Big Ten Conference titles (seven as a coach, two as a player), two national championship squads, and 15 postseason games at Ohio State, including two College Football Playoff appearances. He graduated from Ohio State in 1997 with a degree in exercise science.

A recording and recap of the livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

This event is hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association®.