Skip Navigation

Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show

Watch members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) showcase some of their newest step, stroll, and salute routines. These performances are part of a tradition that turns up the excitement of UW Homecoming and highlights the importance of each council. Get ready to watch the yard and experience an amazing show! And learn more about NPHC and MGC now.

Registration is requested as space is limited.

Multicultural Homecoming is sponsored in partnership with the Division of Diversity, Equity, & Educational Achievement , the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee.

October 21, 2022
WHEN
October 21, 2022
8-10 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Shannon Hall, Memorial Union
800 Langdon St.
Madison, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST

Free to attend

Shannon Hall, Memorial Union
800 Langdon St.
Madison, WI
October 21, 2022
WHEN
October 21, 2022
8-10 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Shannon Hall, Memorial Union
800 Langdon St.
Madison, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST

Free to attend

Related Events

Oct. 19

Family-Friendly Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Homecoming
Oct. 21

UW Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally

Homecoming
Alumni Park and One Alumni Place
Oct. 22

Divine Nine Plaza Kickback

Homecoming
Divine Nine Plaza and Student Activity Center