Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show

Watch members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) and Multicultural Greek Council (MGC) showcase some of their newest step, stroll, and salute routines. These performances are part of a tradition that turns up the excitement of UW Homecoming and highlights the importance of each council. Get ready to watch the yard and experience an amazing show! And learn more about NPHC and MGC now.

Registration is requested as space is limited.

Multicultural Homecoming is sponsored in partnership with the Division of Diversity, Equity, & Educational Achievement , the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee.