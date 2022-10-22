Multicultural Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party

Connect with UW alumni, students, staff, and faculty before the Homecoming game versus Purdue at this spirited tailgate party. Then, stick around to root for the Badgers in a comfortable, spacious setting.

Thanks to growing popularity, this year’s tailgate and watch party is set to expand to allow attendees to mix, mingle, and cheer on the Badgers from inside the Pyle Center, One Alumni Place rooftop, and the Pyle Center Courtyard. Get ready to enjoy a buffet, signature drink, 360 photobooth, two DJ’s curating our Badger vibe, variety of games from Mahjong, Spades, Jenga, and more! Plus, learn more about the Public History Project (PHP) and ways to share your Badger story.

Registration is required. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 21.

Multicultural Homecoming is in partnership with the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance related to COVID-19 from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, you will be notified via email or event signage.

Tailgate and Watch Party Planning Committee

Gia Gallimore (co-chair), Aly Theder ’16 (co-chair), Goodson Vue, Karla Foster, Katrina Brook Flores ’07, Kevin Wong ’15, Lauren Adams, Megan Kuzia ’10, MollyJo Bautch ’16, MS ’18, Pasha Thao ’16, Roslynn Pedracine ’08