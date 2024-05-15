Marvelous Mediterranean: Barcelona to Rome

Say good-bye to the mundane on this 10-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Sirena. Begin in beautiful Barcelona and set sail along the sunny Mediterranean. Sample paella in Valencia and visit the astonishing City of Arts and Sciences. Pop into Palma de Mallorca’s plentiful art galleries. Take in Mahon’s natural harbor and explore Spain’s quaint and charming villages. Admire the streetscape Sete has to offer while grabbing lunch by the canal. Feel the sand between your toes on a gorgeous Saint-Tropez beach. Make a stop at the swanky Monte Carlo Casino or take a drive through the dreamy Tuscan countryside. Stand in awe of the picturesque scenery in Portofino. Experience the magnificent views of Propriano while being surrounded by the tranquil waters and trees covering the countryside. Before your final stop in Rome, taste an array of Tuscan wines in Livorno as you explore an ancient Italian wine cellar.