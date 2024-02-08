Hear “g’day” and “kia ora” as local Australian and New Zealanders greet you on this 16-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Regatta. Embark in Sydney and set sail for Melbourne. Wander through the many laneways lined with impressive street art or stroll the bustling Queen Victoria Market, an all-encompassing food hub since 1878. In Burnie, let local cheese makers dazzle your taste buds. As you make your way to New Zealand, take in the sensational sights and sounds along the Tasman Sea, the Fjords of Milford Sound, the Doubtful Sound, and the Dusky Sound. Experience Scottish and Maori heritage in Dunedin and learn why it is hailed as New Zealand’s Wildlife Capital. Watch a sheep-shearing display in Christchurch and discover one of the world’s best water views in the seaside town of Picton. See movie-making history in Wellington, where The Lord of the Rings trilogy was filmed or enjoy a relaxing afternoon at a boutique winery in Gisborne. Before arriving in Auckland, watch for dolphins in the Bay of Islands.