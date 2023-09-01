Majestic Switzerland: Interlaken

Embrace Switzerland’s dreamy scenery on this journey for active travelers! This enchanting land is yours to behold — from its snowcapped summits to winding footpaths and unfettered blue skies. Begin in gorgeous Interlaken, nestled beneath the peaks of Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau in the Bernese Oberland. Enjoy visits to Brienz, famed for its traditional wood carvings; Kandersteg, a paradise for nature lovers; and Lauterbrunnen, celebrated for its storybook ambience. Rides on cogwheels, trains, cable cars, and gondolas reveal the region’s quintessential beauty with its dramatic cliffs, flower-filled meadows, sweeping forests, and tumbling waterfalls. Travel on to charming Vevey, tucked along the sundrenched shores of Lake Geneva. Sample local Swiss chocolates and cheeses, and sip crisp vintages at a Lavaux winery, where vineyards climb terraced slopes. Visit lakeside Montreux, stroll ancient castle ramparts, and cruise the shimmering Lake Geneva. Plus, indulge in decadent cuisine accompanied by a folkloric performance! This program features first-class hotels and an extensive meal plan including wine with dinner.