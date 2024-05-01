Machu Picchu to the Galápagos

Machu Picchu’s enigmatic ruins and the fascinating Galápagos Islands rank among South America’s greatest treasures, and a small group tour — limited to 20 guests — is the ideal way to experience both. Your 16-day journey begins with historic and contemporary highlights of the Peruvian capital, Lima. Stop at Cuzco’s important Incan site, Koricancha, before continuing on to the magnificent Sacred Valley for a two-night stay, visiting Ollantaytambo’s massive Incan ruins and indigenous villages, where ancient traditions live on. After a scenic train ride, explore Machu Picchu’s astounding ruins on two separate days, overnighting at a hotel near the site’s entrance. Exploration of Cuzco — a UNESCO site and the continent’s oldest continuously inhabited city — follows, with a two-night stay that includes touring the impressive ruins of Sacsayhuamán. Venture back to Lima for the night, touring the Rafael Larco Herrera Museum before traveling to Quito, another UNESCO site boasting an Andean backdrop and abundant history, for one night. Then fly to the Galápagos for four-nights; between day cruises on a privately chartered yacht to North Seymour and South Plaza islands, we lodge at a beautiful hotel on Santa Cruise Island. Accompanied by an expert Galápagos naturalist guide, learn about Darwin’s unique “living laboratory” up close while observing iconic giant Galápagos tortoises, iguanas, and other unique wild- and birdlife. Explore Santa Cruz’s lava tunnels, craters, and beach before returning to Quito for a final day of touring and relaxation. Discover the Amazon’s amazing flora, fauna, and villages on an exceptional four-day/four-night optional pre-tour extension.

Request a Brochure >