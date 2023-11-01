Skip Navigation
Mykonos Ocean view

Legendary Pathways: Rome to Istanbul

A cruise through the Mediterranean is the perfect way to explore the rich history, diverse culture, and the natural beauty of our planet. Gaze across crystal blue waters as you journey around one of the most diverse regions of Europe on an 11-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Marina.

Experience the magic of the Mediterranean for 11 luxurious nights aboard Oceania Cruises’ Marina. Venture to some of the oldest sites in Pompeii. Try classic Sicilian dishes in Catania. Dive into traditional Turkish culture in Bodrum and experience the marvelous ancient ruins in Ephesus. From the iconic Acropolis to the Parthenon, experience history around every corner in Athens. Sail past whitewashed homes in picturesque Mykonos and discover an array of fascinating museums and explore beautiful beaches in Thessaloniki. Meander fascinating museums and galleries in the bustling port cities of Kavala and Philippi. And before the journey’s end, wander the vibrant markets in Istanbul and find yourself a unique souvenir to bring a piece of Europe home with you.

