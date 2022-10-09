WAA: Latinx Affinity Group Painting Social

The WAA: Latinx Affinity Group is pleased to invite you to a lovely afternoon of artistic exploration at our Color Your Life painting social on Sunday, October 9, 2022! Join us for two hours of painting on the shores of captivating fall-time Lake Mendota. As opposed to many other painting socials, we are not providing step-by-step instructions on a pre-selected painting. Alumni may paint whatever they please. Canvas, paint, and stencils will be provided to all participants, as will snacks and refreshments. Come to further develop your artistic skills OR try something completely new- artists of ALL levels are welcome!

Color Your Life is a free event and will be held at the Pyle Center’s Alumni Lounge from 1-3 pm. Please note that registration is open to 40 participants max.

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Latinx Affinity Group will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.