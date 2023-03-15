WAA: Latinx Affinity Group Making Money Moves Series

Making Money Moves: Financing Big Purchases

If you are about to make a big purchase, ask yourself these questions. Is the purchase a want or a need? How much can you afford to spend? How do you plan to pay? It could be satisfying to purchase something new, but we have to pause and ask ourselves if this purchase is really worth it. Come listen and learn from experts in personal finance on how we can reach and purchase life’s wants and needs responsibly.

Speaker Biographies

Main Speaker

Alfredo Arteaga, Jr. ‘13

Alfredo Arteaga, Jr. is the Financial Manager at the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. In his role, Alfredo is the liaison between the¬ Biochemistry Department’s leadership, accounting staff, and researchers. Alfredo provides support in departmental fiscal activities including sponsored project administration and overall financial management. He graduated in 2013 from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where he studied Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies (LACIS), Spanish and International Business. He’s a passionate believer of paying your dues in order to move up the ladder, with the right mentorship and training. His favorite activities include cheering on Chicago sports teams and traveling with his wife, Lesslie and children, Camila and Giancarlo.

Panelists

Sebastian Kelnhofer-Maldonado ‘20

After earning his Bachelor’s in Political Science from UW-Madison (PEOPLE Program Class of ’20), decided to pursue a Human Resources Certificate at Madison College while working as a COVID-19 contact tracer. In July 2021, Sebastian finally accepted his first Human Resources opportunity with the Job Rotation Program (JRP) at UW-Madison. The JRP is a program for early career and career transitioning professionals to develop a breadth of HR or Finance skills, build a network of colleagues across campus, work on meaningful projects, and participate in training opportunities to continue my professional development. Currently, he is in his last of four, 6-month rotations and is on the Workforce Relations team in the Office of Human Resources (OHR).

Beny Pérez-Reyes ’09

Beny Pérez-Reyes is the Principal of Clover Phoenix Capital, a finance consultancy firm. In his role, Beny offers his clients an understanding of how to strategically grow, sell and acquire business leveraging industry-leading financial tools. His professional background has been forged in banking (debt and equity) and economic development for over a decade. A native Milwaukeean, he graduated in 2009 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he studied Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS) and Spanish. Beny believes mentorship and access are vital to the recipe of life and he diligently works to live that creed every day by “lifting as he climbs.” In addition to his professional endeavors, Beny values his faith, mental and physical health, continuous learning, sports, and last but not least his family, especially being a proud father to an amazing 7-year old son, Julián, who has been the driving force around his advocacy for autism awareness.