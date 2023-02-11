Skip Navigation

WAA: Las Vegas Happy Hour

Vegas-area Badgers,

Join us at Rum Runner Lounge (1801 E. Tropicana) on Sat., Feb 11 from noon to 3pm. We’ll be congregating in the non-smoking Lombardi Room at Rum Runner Lounge. Children are welcome! We’ll have FREE appetizers while you meet some fellow local Badgers.

To RSVP: Please text/call 949-633-8015 or email to let us know you’ll be joining.

On Wisconsin,

Rich Teschler
WAA Vegas Badgers Chapter President 

The WAA: Las Vegas Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.

February 11, 2023
WHEN
February 11, 2023
12-3 p.m. PST
WHERE
Rum Runner Lounge
1801 E Tropicana Ave # 7
Las Vegas, NV
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Las Vegas Chapter
Rum Runner Lounge
1801 E Tropicana Ave # 7
Las Vegas, NV
