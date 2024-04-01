Japan: Land of the Rising Sun

Let the harmony of Japanese culture surround you as you immerse yourself in the deeply rooted customs and traditions of this majestic island nation on a 12-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Riviera.

From the simplest pleasures of a tea ceremony to the excitement of sumo spectating, this voyage offers a unique insight into the Japanese way of life. Begin your journey in metropolitan Tokyo and set sail with views of majestic Mount Fuji to the seaport of Shimizu. Continue to Japan’s old imperial capital of Kyoto for an overnight stay and glimpse the rising sun glinting off the Golden Pavilion. Take a dip in the city of Beppu, a resort getaway that is home to more than 2,000 hot springs. Sail down the Kanmon Strait and see the flourishing art scene, renowned Buddha statues, and beautiful beaches of Busan, South Korea.

Discover a new side of Japan in the volcanoes and offshore islands of Nagasaki and the picturesque seaside cityscape of Kagoshima on Kyushu Island. Contemplate peace in historic Hiroshima with a stroll through the beautifully landscaped gardens and iconic Hiroshima Castle. Then head to the surfer’s paradise — quaint Kochi — where the blue Pacific waters meet green land. Explore the industrial side of Japan as you take in the newly reconstructed palace and many museums of Nagoya before you conclude your trip back in the bustling city of Tokyo.