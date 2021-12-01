Skip Navigation

Science on Tap – Minocqua

Science on Tap (SOT) – Minocqua returns to in person programming in December! Join us at Minocqua’s Oakfire Pizzeria as we welcome Jeremy Holtz, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist for Oneida County. Jeremy grew up in northern Wisconsin, earned his BS in Wildlife Biology from Colorado State University, and worked in Colorado, Kansas and Minnesota before returning to Wisconsin in 2006. As part of his position, he works with private landowners to improve early successional habitat for ruffed grouse and woodcock. He also shares a special interest in porcupines, the second largest rodent in North America and the “pokiest rodent in the woods”.

Funding for Science on Tap – Minocqua is provided by a grant from the Brittingham Fund to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. SOT partners are Kemp Natural Resources Station, Trout Lake Station, Minocqua Public Library, WAA: Lakeland Chapter and Oakfire Pizzeria.

To watch online, check the Science on Tap website – scienceontapminocqua.org – and live stream the program using the YouTube link.

Wednesday, Dec. 1
WHEN
December 1, 2021
6:30-7:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Oakfire Pizzeria & Bar
238 Lakeshore Drive
Minocqua, WI
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
HOST(S)
Oakfire Pizzeria & Bar, downtown Minocqua
Oakfire Pizzeria & Bar
238 Lakeshore Drive
Minocqua, WI
