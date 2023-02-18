Skip Navigation
Founders' Day collage of students and campus events

WAA: Pakistan Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration – Lahore

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

These events are free and no registration is needed. Please choose whichever event you’re able to attend—or attend multiple!

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Improving Heat, Drought, and Salt Tolerance for Agricultural Productivity

Featuring:

Dr. Aamir Ali, Professor & Chairman, University of Sargodha
Post-Doc at UW-Madison, Department of Botany, Simon Lab, 2008-2009

About the Speaker

Dr. Ali has 21 years of teaching and research experience in the field of plant biotechnology. His specialization is in plant tissue culture, molecular biology, and off-season greenhouse farming. He also has experience working as a consultant since 1998 for the establishment of a Plant Tissue Culture Lab, in off-season vegetable farming, and in establishment of a nursery for exotic and commercially important ornamental plants.

The WAA: Pakistan Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and will hold this event in accordance with those recommendations. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.

Additional Details
4th floor conference room
