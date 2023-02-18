WAA: Pakistan Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration – Lahore

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

These events are free and no registration is needed. Please choose whichever event you’re able to attend—or attend multiple!

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Improving Heat, Drought, and Salt Tolerance for Agricultural Productivity

Featuring:

Dr. Aamir Ali, Professor & Chairman, University of Sargodha

Post-Doc at UW-Madison, Department of Botany, Simon Lab, 2008-2009

About the Speaker

Dr. Ali has 21 years of teaching and research experience in the field of plant biotechnology. His specialization is in plant tissue culture, molecular biology, and off-season greenhouse farming. He also has experience working as a consultant since 1998 for the establishment of a Plant Tissue Culture Lab, in off-season vegetable farming, and in establishment of a nursery for exotic and commercially important ornamental plants.

