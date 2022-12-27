Skip Navigation

Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Los Angeles Game Watch

Join us at Los Angeles Badger Hangouts to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cowboys!

We will be watching the game at the following location:

December 27, 2022
WHEN
December 27, 2022
6:15-8:45 p.m. PST
WHERE
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
View Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Los Angeles Chapter
