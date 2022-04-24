WAA: Los Angeles Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 17.

About the program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Q & A with David Zucker ’70

Featuring:

David Zucker ’70 — director, producer, screenwriter, and author renowned for classic comedies

Marcy Goldman ’67 (LA Badger Woman) will interview Zucker about his work and how his UW–Madison experience shaped his life and career.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. Wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will also be included.

Cost

$50 per person

$35 for 2017–21 grads

About the speaker

David Zucker ’70 is the director of classic parodies such as Airplane! as well as The Naked Gun franchise, Scary Movie 3, Scary Movie 4, and many others. Zucker grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from UW–Madison with a degree in education. On campus with his brother Jerry ’72 and friend Jim Abrahams, Zucker created the Kentucky Fried Theater, which later became a successful small theater in Los Angeles. Zucker is a director, a producer, a screenwriter, and an author with keen interests in history and environmental work. He has been honored by the Writers Guild of America for Best Comedy Adapted from Another Medium (1981) and recognized as a Comedy Filmmaker of the Year (1989), and he has won the AFI Filmmaker Award (2004).

Program schedule

3 p.m. — Check-in

— Check-in 4 p.m. — Program

— Program 6 p.m. — Event concludes

Recognition

We are pleased to honor the 50th anniversary of the graduation of the Class of 1972.

Additional Information

The WAA: Los Angeles Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.