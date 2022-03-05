Koval Distillery Tour and Tasting

Join fellow Chicago Badgers for a Tour and Tasting at Koval Distillery. Cost includes tour and tasting of 3 Koval spirits including a Limited Edition 110 Proof Whiskey.



For more information on Koval distillery, please see their website: https://www.koval-distillery.com/newsite/.

You must be at least 21 years old to attend. This is a standing tour that lasts approximately 45 minutes.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.